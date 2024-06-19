LIVE from Jaipur: Tribute to Ramoji Rao, Founder and Chairman of Ramoji Group At Pink City Press Club

After the demise of Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao, Chairman of Ramoji Group, a series of tribute meetings is going on across the country. A tribute meeting is being organised in the memory of the media mogul at the Pink City Press Club in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur today, where apart from journalists associated with ETV for years and various representatives of media institutions, the executive of the Press Club also paid tributes to the legend who gave a new direction to Indian media, journalism and film industry. A similar meeting to pay tribute to Ramoji Rao was organised a day ago in Chhattisgarh's Raipur as well. The condolence meeting was organised by the Chhattisgarh Film and Visual Art Society.