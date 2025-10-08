LIVE: 93rd Indian Air Force Day Celebration At Hindon Air Base

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 93rd Air Force Day today (October 8), highlighting the achievements of Operation Sindoor. The IAF is expected to demonstrate the force’s operational strength, growing technological capabilities, and humanitarian role that it has played over the years.

The parade takes place at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh, one of India’s largest and most strategic airbases. The Air Force Day parades were previously held in Chennai in 2024 and Prayagraj in 2023.

This year, the static display line-up also includes platforms that played a part in forcing Islamabad to retreat and seek a ceasefire after its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) dialled his Indian counterpart.

The display will feature fighter jets such as the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, and MiG-29, along with India’s indigenous Netra AEW&C, the C-17 Globemaster III, the indigenous Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System, the C-130J Hercules, Apache attack helicopters fitted with Longbow radar, and the Advanced Light Helicopter. An S-band Rohini radar will also be part of the display.

The recently retired MiG-21 Bison will also be a part of the display as a tribute to its over six decades of service to the IAF. Interestingly, the bison too played an active role in deterring PAF’s movement along the western air corridor during Operation Sindoor. “In the latest Operation Sindoor, it was deployed operationally,” IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh told ANI last month.

Certain highlights of the IAF’s participation in international exercises, such as Desert Knight, Red Flag Alaska, Udara Shakti in Malaysia, and Bright Star in Egypt, were also highlighted as examples of growing global military cooperation and the emergence of the Indian Air Force as a leading air power in the world.