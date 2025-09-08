Lightning Strike Sparks Massive Fire At Visakhapatnam Petrochemical Plant

Visakhapatnam: Panic gripped parts of Visakhapatnam on Sunday afternoon after a massive fire broke out at the East India Petrochemicals Limited (EIPL) fuel storage facility, triggered by a lightning strike during heavy rains.

According to officials, the incident occurred around midday when lightning struck a 7,500-ton capacity petrol storage tank at the plant. The impact caused the roof of the tank to collapse, instantly setting the fuel ablaze. With several other storage tanks positioned nearby, residents and authorities feared the flames could spread rapidly and escalate into a major disaster.

The fire department swung into action, rushing ten fire engines to the spot. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours in difficult conditions, as heavy rain, thick smoke, and the risk of further explosions complicated operations. After relentless efforts, the fire was finally contained by nightfall, preventing it from reaching adjacent tanks and installations.

Officials acknowledged that the proximity of the HPCL refinery and other critical fuel storage terminals heightened the threat. “It could have been a catastrophe had the fire not been contained in time,” said a local official, reflecting the relief shared by many across the port city.

Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu rushed to the spot and personally supervised the firefighting operations. Harbour Zone ACP Kalidasu and Malkapuram CI Apparao were also present, coordinating rescue efforts and ensuring safety measures for nearby residents.

Preliminary investigations have raised concerns about whether the thunder arrester devices at the facility were functional. Initial reports suggest the system may have failed to prevent the strike that triggered the blaze. Officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of the apparent safety lapse.

Home Minister Anitha, while addressing the situation, assured residents that there was “nothing to fear,” emphasising that authorities were on high alert and monitoring developments closely.

Though the immediate danger has been averted, the incident has reignited debate over industrial safety in Visakhapatnam, a city that houses several sensitive installations, including refineries and petrochemical industries. Experts and residents alike are calling for stricter enforcement of safety standards to avert similar risks in the future.