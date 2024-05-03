WATCH: Leopard Caught with Live Goats as Bait Near Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport; Locals Relieved

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Hyderabad (Telangana) : A leopard was trapped in a cage set up near the Shamshabad airport. For the last five days, the forest department officials have been searching for the leopard, but today it came and got stuck in the cage. The authorities have set up five cages and 25 cameras in the area to catch it. The officials are making arrangements to shift the leopard to Nehru Zoo Park. The officials of the forest department stated that the health condition of the leopard would be checked and then it would be shifted to Amrabad Tiger Reserve. Locals, who spent five days in fear of their lives due to the movements of this leopard, have heaved a sigh of relief.

What actually happened? On May 28 at 3:30 am, the authorities found that a leopard jumped over the fencing of the airport at Gollapally under Shamshabad municipality limits. An alarm was sounded at that time. The alert staff immediately checked the CCTV cameras and found that the leopard was roaming in the surroundings. Immediately this matter was informed to the forest officials and they arrived at the spot. They arranged 5 cages and 25 CCTV cameras around the airport. Goat meat was used as bait at first. As it did not yield any result, this time 5 live goats were kept in cages. The leopard wandered near a cage but did not enter initially. However, it came into a cage on Tuesday night but did not get into the and didn't harm the goat. The scenes where it was wandered were recorded in the CC camera. Finally this morning, the big cat entered the a case and got stuck.

