Leopard Sighted Again In Delhi's Burari Area, Paw Marks Found In Yamuna Biodiversity Park

New Delhi: A leopard has been spotted once again in the Jagatpur Yamuna Biodiversity Park of Delhi, triggering fear among residents of the Burari area. Farmers report seeing the leopard for the first time around January 3 in the park's forest. Since then, it has been sighted in various locations.

Dr Fayaz, in charge of the Biodiversity Park, mentioned that a joint team from the Biodiversity Park and the Delhi Forest Department has been formed to track the wild animal, which is reported to be roaming the park daily. Despite efforts, no clear photographic evidence has been captured to confirm the leopard's presence.

Earlier, in 2016, a leopard was safely rescued from the park and sent to a zoo. Additionally, last year, a leopard injured several people in Jagatpur village before being rescued by the forest department.

During a recent search operation, the team recovered paw prints, but no clear footage has yet been obtained to verify the animal's identity. Authorities are cautioning the public by installing warning signs throughout the park. Residents, especially farmers, are now taking extra precautions, roaming in groups with sticks for security while awaiting confirmation of the leopard's presence.