Leopard Enters Junagadh Agricultural University Hostel, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Junagadh: A leopard was spotted entering the Junagadh Agriculture University hostel premises. CCTV footage shows the big cat climbing the staircase of the hostel around 4.19 am on September 18, sparking fear among students and staff.

Officials said that this is not the first such incident on the campus. Nearly a year ago, a leopard wandered into the laboratory of the College of Agricultural Engineering. Fortunately, in both cases, the leopard did not harm anyone.

According to university sources, the presence of leopards in and around the campus is not unusual. The Pari Talab (Fairy Pond), located within the university premises, has long been a favoured spot for leopards. In addition, the Evennagar area behind the university falls under a revenue forest zone, where both lions and leopards are frequently spotted.

Forest department officials rushed to the hostel after being alerted, but reported that the leopard had retreated before their arrival. The repeated sightings have created an atmosphere of fear among students, though authorities have assured that measures are being taken to monitor wildlife and ensure campus safety.