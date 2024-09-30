thumbnail

Lebanon Church Opens Doors for Migrants Fleeing Israeli Bombardment

Beirut (Lebanon): In response to heavy Israeli bombardments across Lebanon, St Joseph Church has opened its doors to shelter migrants seeking safety. The church is now a refuge for those fleeing violence, providing essential support during this critical time. 

Kumiri Parara, a migrant worker from Sri Lanka, escaped from Arnoun, a village near Saida, with her son. They have been living at the church for six days after their home was bombed shortly after their arrival. 

The church has accommodated 114 individuals overnight and assisted approximately 100 more in finding temporary housing. Many migrants arrive with only the clothes they are wearing, leading to increased stress and anxiety. Church representatives noted that most people are deeply worried and uncertain about the duration of the conflict, Families with children are being prioritised for assistance. 

The ongoing bombardment has taken a significant psychological toll on those displaced. Reports indicate that the sounds of rockets have disrupted sleep for many, leading to heightened levels of exhaustion and fear. The situation in southern Lebanon remains dire. Entire areas have been reported as completely destroyed, with buildings collapsing under the intensity of the strikes. 

As the conflict continues, the need for humanitarian assistance is growing. The church's efforts to provide shelter and support highlight the urgent need for compassion and aid in the face of escalating violence. 

