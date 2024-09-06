Landslides Block Gangotri And Yamunotri Highways In Uttarkashi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

thumbnail
Landslides Block Gangotri And Yamunotri Highways In Uttarkashi (Video: ETV Bharat)

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): A massive landslide disrupted vehicular movement near Bandarkot on the Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand early Friday. A video of the incident shows boulders and debris continuously falling from a hillside, piling up and blocking the highway leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides. Local residents and pilgrims were stranded. They were seen waiting for the road to clear. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) team are on the spot to remove the debris and clear the traffic.

Meanwhile, torrential rains in Uttarakhand have also caused multiple landslides, closing the Yamunotri Highway at several points. Travellers faced difficulties as heavy rains continued across Uttarakhand, blocking various connecting roads with debris and boulders. BRO teams have managed to clear some areas, such as between Khaneda Bridge and Kuthnaur, but the situation remains precarious as rains persist, hampering the restoration of traffic flow.

