WATCH: Landslide in Joshimath Blocks Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) : The Badrinath National Highway has been closed due to boulders falling from the hills. Work is going on to open the road. The incident of boulders falling from the mountain happened at Chungi Dhar of Joshimath. Fortunately, during this time no one came the path of the boulders falling from the mountain. Otherwise, a big accident could have happened. After the onset of the monsoon in Joshimath, the border area of ​​Chamoli district, the weather is pleasant today. However, boulders falling from the hills on the highway is not stopping. Due to this, there is a danger to people doing morning walks along with passenger vehicles.

Today on Tuesday morning, the road got blocked due to the cracking of the rocks on the Badrinath Highway near the Chungi Dhar Municipality garbage dumping ground, which is the entrance of Joshimath. There was a huge sound of rocks cracking from the hill and stones falling one by one. However, many passenger vehicles including some local youths who had gone for a morning walk towards Jogi Dhara point had a narrow escape. Due to the road being closed, a long queue of vehicles was formed on both sides of the highway. Here the work of reopening the road by removing the boulders by JCB machine is going on.