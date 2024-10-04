'Lajja' Theme At Kolkata Pandal Protests Violence Against Women

Kolkata: Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations have taken a poignant turn this year with a pandal on Kankugachi Road focusing on the theme of 'Lajja', which translates to 'shame'. This theme serves as a protest against recent incidents of violence against women, including the rG Kar case.

Bishwajit Sarkar, Secretary of the Puja Committee, explained, 'Our theme is Lajja', which is why Maa Durga is covering her face as she feels ashamed. This is what we want to convey." He pointed out the alarming rise in incidents of rape and murder in West Bengal, mentioning cases like RG Kar, Hanskhali, and Kamduni as motivations behind the theme.

The idol of Durga is depicted with her face covered symbolising the shame felt by society over the horrific RG Kar incident. The pandal also features a lion, Goddess Durga's traditional mount, similarly covering its face in a gesture of shame.

Additionally, the installation includes a 'Repository of Women's Oppression,' showcasing the ongoing horror and violence faced by women throughout history. This artistic representation aims to raise awareness and provoke dialogue on the pressing issue of women's safety in society.