'Laddu Prasad' Dispenser To Be Introduced At Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh ): There will no more be queues to collect the 'Laddu Prasad' at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh as the authorities plan to install an ATM-like machine that dispenses the Prasad.

This machine will allow worshippers to get the sacred prasad even when the temple is closed, addressing the increasing demand, especially during peak festival times. The machine, a donation from Delhi industrialists, will be installed at all eight Prasad counters. Its user-friendly interface will allow devotees to simply insert money and select the desired quantity of Laddu Prasad.

According to the temple authorities, this feature is expected to significantly reduce wait times and provide greater flexibility, especially for those who may not be able to visit the temple during its regular opening hours.