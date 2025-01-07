Kumbh Mela 2025: Massive Cleanliness Drive Going on at Sangam Ghats in Prayagraj

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Prayagraj: Hectic preparations are on to receive lakhs of devotees ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The authorities have been striving hard to ensure the cleanliness and hygienic surroundings at the holy ghats in the rivers of Sangam. About 15,000 sanitation workers are roped in to make this cleanliness drive a success. These sanitation workers started removing floating debris at the ghats where the devotees will take a holy dip during the Kumbh Mela. The waste being removed from the river Ganges includes disposable plates, plastic bags, garlands and flowers.

This year's Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to witness the arrival of about 40 crore people at Prayagraj. In the massive cleanliness drive, which is planned, the authorities are roping in around 15,000 sanitation workers and 150 'Ganga Sewa' volunteers all through the Maha Kumbh Mela from January 13 to February 26.

Amidst this, the workers involved in the cleanliness drive are requesting cooperation from the devotees in maintaining hygiene at the mela points. Suraj Kumar, a sanitation worker, said despite their pleas, the waste is flung into the river and they will have to constantly remove the debris all through. "We request devotees to not throw waste into the river, but they do not listen. Also, there are a lot of cases of theft here for which the workers will be blamed. This is why our staff are not sent into crowded places during the mela. After the crowds leave, we remove the trash." (with PTI inputs)

1. Delhi Election Schedule Announced By Election Commission Of India; Polling on Feb 5, Counting on Feb 8

