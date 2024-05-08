Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan Steal the Show at Mumbai Airport - Watch

Mumbai airport was abuzz with the presence of Indian divas including Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, and Zareen Khan, who were clicked by the paparazzi as they arrived at the terminal on Wednesday, May 8. The trio looked stunning, with each actor showcasing their unique sense of style. While Kriti Sanon opted for a traditional white ethnic outfit, Malaika Arora chose a comfortable yet chic ensemble consisting of a loose white top paired with black pants. Zareen Khan, on the other hand, kept it casual in a printed crop top and blue jeans.

Professionally, Kriti Sanon is riding high on the success of her latest film Crew, and is gearing up for her next project, the crime thriller Do Patti, alongside Kajol. The teaser has generated immense excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the film's release.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, who was last seen as a celebrity judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, has been busy gracing the ramp. Her recent appearance was at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, where she showcased the Lavie Luxe 2024 collection in collaboration with fashion designer Archana Kochhar. As for Zareen Khan, she is preparing to announce an exciting slate of projects later this year.