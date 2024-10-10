Kozhencherry's Postal Heritage In Jeopardy; Residents Rally To Save Historic Anchal Box

Pathanamthitta: The future of a historic Anchal or letterbox in Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta district, is in jeopardy due to the construction of a new bridge across the Pampa River. This letterbox, associated with the erstwhile Travancore Royal family, holds significant historical value for the community.

Residents have voiced their concerns over the potential loss of the Anchal box, which is believed to have been established during the reign of the Travancore King. Local resident Sreekumar Srirabgam stated, "This is the royal symbol, and the removal of this Anchal post will leave a gap in history."

Another resident, Joji Kavumpadi, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the box's historical significance as a site for exchanging posts and letters from surrounding areas. "We feel as though the age of this box has been cut short," he said.

Community members are urging local officials and construction teams to take measures to protect the Anchal box, emphasising its role in Kozhencherry's postal heritage. As discussions continue, locals hope that the importance of this historical artefact will be recognised, ensuring its preservation for future generations.