Kolkata's Yellow Taxis Near Retirement: What's Next For Drivers And Commuters?

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kolkata: The beloved yellow Ambassador taxis, long a cultural icon of Kolkata's vibrant streets, are gradually disappearing due to maintenance costs and strict pollution norms. Once a dominant mode of transportation in the city, these taxis are being phased out as many of them near the 15-year regulatory lifespan. 

Once the lifeline of the city's bustling streets, these Hindustan Ambassador taxis, affectionately known as "yellow cabs," have steadily been phased out in recent years. Soon, more than 50% of the city's yellow taxi fleet will be retired.

"It has already been decided that once a car is 15 years old, it will not be allowed to run due to pollution concerns," said Asim Bose, General Secretary of the Bengal Taxi Association. "By the end of 2025, yellow taxis will nearly vanish from Kolkata," Bose added. 

Taxi drivers have expressed distress over the decision, fearing a loss of livelihood. "We support our families through these cabs. If they stop, how will we earn? Many of us aren't educated enough to transition to app-based services," a driver said. 

Passengers, too are mourning the loss of this Kolkata heritage. "Yellow taxis are affordable and reliable. They are better than other ride-sharing companies, which have higher fares and complex systems," said a commuter. 

As the phased retirement continues, both drivers and passengers voice concerns that app-based services cannot replace the legacy, affordability, and sturdiness of the iconic Ambassador taxis, especially during Kolkata's monsoons.

