Kolkata Tram Soon To Become A Glory Of The Past; WB Govt Decides To Discontinue Services

Kolkata: The West Bengal government announced earlier this week its intention to discontinue tram services in Kolkata city in the near future. Citing traffic issues, it stated that it would halt services from a yet-to-be-announced date, except for the heritage route from Maidan to Esplanade.

This decision has sparked immediate protests, as many local residents say, the 150-year-old trams are a cherished symbol of Kolkata’s culture, beloved by both locals and tourists. Trams were first introduced in India in 1873 as horse-drawn carriages and were later electrified in 1902. Kolkata remains the only Indian city with an operational tram system.

Many are advocating for the service to be updated to meet modern needs, rather than being shut down completely.