Kerala In A Festive Mood To Celebrate Onam

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala is in a festive mood to celebrate Onam on Sunday, September 15.

Goutami, a college student says, "It is a two day program, so yesterday we wore Kerala sarees, so for the second day we thought of trying something new. It is a festival of colours, so all of us wore different coloured sarees."

Flower carpets or pookalams, with complicated and artistic designs are a huge attraction of the festival. Every house in Kerala makes a pookalam on all 10 days from Atham to Thiruvonam. Flower markets across the state are thriving to cater to the demand. To reduce the dependence on imports from other states, the Kerala government initiated a plan to convert barren land into flower gardens. This floriculture initiative has been a huge success.

Vendors in traditional vegetable markets, however, are unhappy as they are not seeing too many buyers.

Chandri, a vegetable vendor says, "This doesn't feel like Onam. During Onam there used to be good business for four-five days straight. Now we don't have business even for a day. Let's see if tomorrow there is good business. Earlier there used to be bumper business for three days straight, but now there is no crowd and there is no business."

The handloom sector also registers good sales during the Onam season as it is customary to gift traditional clothes to elders in the family. Throughout the state, people dressed up as King Mahabali welcomed people on trains and visited offices and crowded markets, to spread some festive joy. However, there is no government sponsored celebrations this year in the wake of the Wayanad tragedy.