Kerala Farmers' Collective to Bring Fresh Produce to People's Doorsteps

Published : 5 hours ago

Farmers' group in Kerala offers fresh produce.

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A Kerala-based farmers' collective has embarked on a noble mission to bring fresh produce to people's doorsteps. About 1,024 farmers in Pathanamthitta district have come together to deliver non-toxic, fresh produce directly from their farms to the consumers, while ensuring fair prices. The Proud Farmers WhatsApp group has teamed up with an Onam Market to take their produce to the people. Sophie, a member of this group said, "This collective was started with a team of 1024 farmers. Our aim is to fight cancer by making good quality food available to people. Along with that, we aim to stop the exploitation of farmers by eliminating the mediator and help them get a good price for their produce."

The farmers' collective is also offering fresh fish from Neendakara and Alappuzha. Orders are placed through WhatsApp and customers can choose between in-person pick-up or home delivery. Giving details of this, Sophie said, "We are also selling fish, which are hand-picked by our team of volunteers, at a low price. All our members are highly satisfied by this initiative." The initiative not only supports local farmers but also offers consumers options to get fresh produce at fair prices. They have created a model for farmers across the state.

