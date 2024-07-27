WATCH: Landslide Stalls Kedarnath Yatra; NH Closed in Sonprayag of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) : The Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped following a landslide in Sonprayag of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand. After this incident, the administration has appealed to the pilgrims to travel only when the weather is clear. Right now the entire national highway is covered with rock debris. It may take a lot of time to remove this debris. A hillside suddenly cracked between Sonprayag and Gaurikund, where the main stop of the Kedarnath Yatra is located in Rudraprayag district. A lot of debris and boulders fell on the Sonprayag-Gaurikund highway.

Fortunately, no vehicle or traveller was at the spot when the rock fell. Sensing the danger, the administration had already stopped the pilgrims in Sonprayag. Keeping safety in mind, the administration has stopped the travellers in Gaurikund as well. These days it has been raining heavily in the mountains. Incidents of landslides have increased after rain. On many occasions, the hills are cracking even without rain.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains, the flow of the Son River in Sonprayag has increased severely, washing away a part of the road near the shuttle service parking. The district administration repaired the damaged route immediately and rescued about 2500 devotees. To make the journey smooth, a path has been prepared for small vehicles by cutting the mountain. SDM Ukhimath Anil Kumar Shukla said that due to heavy rains since late night, a part of the national highway was damaged due to the strong flow of the Son River near the Kedarnath Yatra route Sonprayag shuttle service, due to which traffic was disrupted. Additional District Magistrate Shyam Singh Rana informed that wherever there is information of the road being blocked due to debris, the NH department is taking action to repair the road with JCB.