Kashmir Schools To Observe 10-Day Summer Break Amid Record Heatwave

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: Kashmir is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, prompting authorities to take urgent steps to protect students from the soaring temperatures. The Education Department declared that all schools up to the senior secondary level across Kashmir will observe a 10-day summer vacation, starting July 1.

Education Minister Sakjeena Itoo said, "We have proposed to close schools from 1st July to 10th July. After that, we will see what the weather conditions are like and based on that, if there is a need to extend, a decision will be made accordingly. But for now, since the heatwave is very intense and the children are finding it very difficult to attend classes, we have decided that in municipal areas, the school timings will be from 8 am to 1 pm. In remote areas, they will be from 8.30 pm to 1.30 pm."

Students said that the extreme heat is affecting their concentration and ability to understand what is being taught in class.

A student, Hoorain, said, "Only we know how much we are suffering. Our school doesn't have proper facilities. The fans… there are only 2-3 fans, and the teachers tell us to switch them off. In my opinion, classes should start earlier and be for shorter durations because the heatwave is getting worse."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUMMER BREAKHEATWAVEJAMMU AND KASHMIRKASHMIR SCHOOLS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Bahraich: Tharu Community Witnessing Change Through Government Schemes, Modern Farming

Bahraich: Tharu Community Witnessing Change Through Government Schemes, Modern Farming

June 20, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST
Meet Mayura, The Peacock That Turns Heads At This Temple In Mangaluru

Meet Mayura, The Peacock That Turns Heads At This Temple In Mangaluru

June 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST
Saharanpur's Wood Carving Industry Faces Major Losses Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Saharanpur's Wood Carving Industry Faces Major Losses Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

June 20, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST
Meet Yusuf Bhai, The Hyderabad Perfumer Who Bottles Memories, Not Just Scents

Meet Yusuf Bhai, The Hyderabad Perfumer Who Bottles Memories, Not Just Scents

June 19, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.