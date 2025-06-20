Kashmir Schools To Observe 10-Day Summer Break Amid Record Heatwave

Srinagar: Kashmir is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, prompting authorities to take urgent steps to protect students from the soaring temperatures. The Education Department declared that all schools up to the senior secondary level across Kashmir will observe a 10-day summer vacation, starting July 1.

Education Minister Sakjeena Itoo said, "We have proposed to close schools from 1st July to 10th July. After that, we will see what the weather conditions are like and based on that, if there is a need to extend, a decision will be made accordingly. But for now, since the heatwave is very intense and the children are finding it very difficult to attend classes, we have decided that in municipal areas, the school timings will be from 8 am to 1 pm. In remote areas, they will be from 8.30 pm to 1.30 pm."

Students said that the extreme heat is affecting their concentration and ability to understand what is being taught in class.

A student, Hoorain, said, "Only we know how much we are suffering. Our school doesn't have proper facilities. The fans… there are only 2-3 fans, and the teachers tell us to switch them off. In my opinion, classes should start earlier and be for shorter durations because the heatwave is getting worse."