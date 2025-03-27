Karnataka: Bevoor Potters Keep Tradition Alive Amid Hardships

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Shreedhar is one of many potters in Bevoor village, nestled in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, who rely on pottery to sustain their livelihood. With skilled hands, he meticulously shapes the clay on an electric wheel, turning it into intricate creations.

Rich in high-quality clay, the village is home to around 40 families, all deeply connected to the age-old craft, keeping tradition alive with every piece they mould.

"There are around 50 houses in our village, out of which 40 houses are involved in the pottery business. We find good quality natural clay in our village, which is used to make various things like pots, lamps, vessels and other household items," said Shreedhar. 

His wife, Saraswati, who assists him in his daily work, encourages people to buy local earthenware, highlighting its health benefits while also supporting their livelihood.

"We do not use any chemicals but use pure clay, which we get from the village. We clean it and use it for making various products like pots, lamps, vessels and other household items. I encourage everyone to use our products instead of imported ones. If you use earthenware, it will be beneficial for your health."

Struggling to sustain their craft, they urge the government for support, be it financial aid or better market access, to improve their livelihood and secure their future.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BEVOOR POTTERSBEVOOR POTTER SHREEDHARKARNATAKA POTTERS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Bihu: Bora Family Crafts Handmade Instruments For Most Cherished Festive In Assam

Tunes From This Assam Family's Instruments Reverberate Around Rongali Bihu

1 Min Read

Mar 27, 2025

Watch | Mussoorie Yamuna Pumping Scheme Pipeline Burst Wastes Thousands of Liters Of Water, Disrupts Traffic

Watch | Mussoorie Yamuna Pumping Scheme Pipeline Burst Wastes Thousands of Liters Of Water, Disrupts Traffic

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2025

Watch | Five Cobra Snakes Found Hiding In Wood Logs In Kushinagar House, Rescued By 'Sarp Mitra'

Watch | Five Cobra Snakes Found Hiding In Wood Logs In Kushinagar House, Rescued By 'Sarp Mitra'

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2025

Haridwar Girl Mauled By Pack Of Ferocious Dogs; Severely Injured

Haridwar: Girl Mauled By A Pack Of Ferocious Stray Dogs; Severely Injured

1 Min Read

Mar 24, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.