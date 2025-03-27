Karnataka: Bevoor Potters Keep Tradition Alive Amid Hardships

Shreedhar is one of many potters in Bevoor village, nestled in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district, who rely on pottery to sustain their livelihood. With skilled hands, he meticulously shapes the clay on an electric wheel, turning it into intricate creations.

Rich in high-quality clay, the village is home to around 40 families, all deeply connected to the age-old craft, keeping tradition alive with every piece they mould.

"There are around 50 houses in our village, out of which 40 houses are involved in the pottery business. We find good quality natural clay in our village, which is used to make various things like pots, lamps, vessels and other household items," said Shreedhar.

His wife, Saraswati, who assists him in his daily work, encourages people to buy local earthenware, highlighting its health benefits while also supporting their livelihood.

"We do not use any chemicals but use pure clay, which we get from the village. We clean it and use it for making various products like pots, lamps, vessels and other household items. I encourage everyone to use our products instead of imported ones. If you use earthenware, it will be beneficial for your health."

Struggling to sustain their craft, they urge the government for support, be it financial aid or better market access, to improve their livelihood and secure their future.