Karmadev The Tallest Horse In India, Fetches Rs 11 Crore At Pushkar Animal Fair In Rajasthan

Karmadev, a Marwari breed horse, is creating waves at the International Pushkar Animal Fair in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The horse owner, Guru Pratap Singh, claims that at nearly 6 feet, he is the tallest horse in India.

Guru Pratap Singh said, "Karmadev and Brahmadev are the main attractions of this fair, with Karmadev standing 72 inches tall. Everyone is eager to see India’s tallest horse. Since morning, as soon as we opened our tent, a large crowd has gathered to see them."

"Aged just 4 years and 3 months, Karmadev has earned a staggering Rs 11 crore bid, making him more expensive than a Rolls Royce," the owner added.

Despite the high offer price, Karmadev’s owner has refused to sell him, citing his exceptional qualities and status. 

Singh said, "When horses grow in size, their beauty typically diminishes, but these horses have maintained both their size and beauty, which is their special trait."

He added, "However, we currently have no plans to sell them because we don't have any more of their breed at the moment. The female horses are pregnant, and Karmadev has three foals, while the other horse has one. Once we have at least 20 to 22 foals of their breed, we may consider selling them."

