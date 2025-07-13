Kanwar Yatra Triggers Surge In Sales Of Brass And Copper Puja Items In Moradabad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

Moradabad: The demand for brass and copper items in Uttar Pradesh Moradabad has picked up in view of the ongoing holy month of Sawan and the Kanwar Yatra. 

Famous for its brass craftsmanship, the Uttar Pradesh city is busy supplying puja essentials like copper pots, trishuls, and lamps to markets across the country.

Local shopkeepers in Moradabad dealing with the copperware and brassware said that the sales had picked up thanks to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. They said the demand for copper and brass pots, puja items and lamps was high during the season.

According to a local shopkeeper, they supply the puja items to cities like Haridwar, Varanasi, Brij Ghat, and Garh Ganga to make them available for the Kanwar pilgrims.

A shopkeeper said that although the business was slow initially, it is hoped that sales will pick up with the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and upcoming festivals like Diwali.

With the Kanwar Yatra in full swing and festive demand on the rise, traders in Moradabad are hopeful that strong sales of brass and copper items will continue in the days ahead. 

