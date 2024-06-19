Kalki 2898 AD Pre-release LIVE from Mumbai: Stage Set for Extravagant Event

The much-awaited pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD is currently happening in Mumbai. The film's team, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Nag Ashwin, and the rest, have flown down to Mumbai to grace the occasion. Following the unveiling of their custom-made vehicle, Bujji, in Hyderabad, the audience is eagerly anticipating what they have in store for today's event. Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future, portraying the challenges faced by people living in Kashi while resources are diverted to the Complex. Prabhas portrays a bounty hunter in the film, which revolves around the anticipation of Kalki's incarnation. The film will hit theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

