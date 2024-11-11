Justice Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As Next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and former CJI D Y Chandrachud were also present during the oath-taking ceremony.The Centre officially notified Justice Khanna’s appointment on October 24 following Chief Justice Chandrachud’s recommendation on October 16. Friday was the last working day of Justice Chandrachud as the CJI and he was given a rousing farewell by judges, lawyers and staff of the apex court and the high courts.Justice Khanna, who served as a Supreme Court judge since January 2019, has been part of several landmark judgements such as upholding the sanctity of EVMs, scrapping the electoral bonds scheme, upholding the abrogation of Article 370 and the grant of interim bail to former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
TAGGED:

