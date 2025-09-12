Jodhpur Couple Nurtures Hundreds Of Crows For 15 Years

Jodhpur: While crows are usually fed only during the 'Shraddh' period (Pitru-Paksha), a couple in Jodhpur has been feeding them every day for the past 15 years.

Praveen Panwar, a 70-year-old retired railway employee, and his wife Durga Panwar wake up early each morning to prepare food for the birds. By 6 am, they place rotis soaked in milk, namkeen, paneer, and more on a wall outside their home in Marudhar Kesari Nagar in Jodhpur. Neighbours also join in, bringing food to add to the offering. 

This routine began when Praveen shifted to the colony 15 years ago. During Shraddh Paksah, he placed food outside as an offering to his ancestors, and a few crows appeared. Seeing their growing numbers and hunger, he decided to make it a daily practice. Every day, Durga makes 6-70 rotis for the crows, which are softened in milk. Around 5 am, the birds gather on rooftops and wires waiting to be fed, and they return again in the evening. Nearly three kilos of 'Ganthiya' (a deep-fried snack) are consumed daily, provided at concessional rates by shopkeepers. According to belief, feeding crows ensures that food reaches one's ancestors.

