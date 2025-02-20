Rekha Gupta's Aunt Brings Traditional Treats, Uncle Celebrates Swearing-In With Dhol And Sweets

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 20, 2025, 7:48 PM IST

Jind: Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, hails from Nandgarh village in Haryana's Jind district. On the occasion of her swearing-in, her aunt, Shakuntala, travelled to Delhi from their village with butter, ghee, lassi, and creamy milk, Rekha's favourite foods. Sakuntala shared that Rekha has always loved these traditional treats, often enjoying them when visiting the village.

Rekha Gupta's election as Delhi's Chief Minister has sparked celebrations in her ancestral village. A wave of joy swept through Jind as locals gathered to celebrate her success. Her ancestral home in Julana saw people distributing sweets, marking the occasion with pride.

Rekha has been elected as the BJP MLA from the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency in the recently held Delhi Assembly polls.

Rekha's father, Jai Bhagwan, a former bank manager, moved the family to Delhi for work, where Rekha completed her education, including an LLB. She has been a dedicated member of the RSS and BJP, serving as the General Secretary of Delhi BJP and the National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha. Rekha has been politically active since her student days.

Meanwhile, a celebratory atmosphere prevailed at the home of Rekha Gupta's maternal uncle, Vinod Goyal, in Model Town, Fatehabad, following her swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister. Goyal, who runs Goyal Machinery Store, distributed laddus and jalebis to mark the occasion, with BJP supporters joining in the festivities. The celebrations were accompanied by traditional dhol beats, as Goyal and his family danced in joy.

Vinod Goyal, sharing his pride, described Rekha Gupta as simple and approachable, always willing to listen to others. He mentioned that she had recently attended his daughter's wedding and often visited their home. Goyal had also participated in her election campaign in Delhi.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI CM OATH CEREMONYREKHA GUPTA FROM JINDDELHI CM REKHA GUPTA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Explained: Pod Of 157 Dolphins Stranded On Remote Australian Beach

Explained: Pod Of 157 Dolphins Stranded On Remote Australian Beach

1 Min Read

Feb 19, 2025

Record-Breaking Devotee Footfall at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Drone Footage Shows Massive Rush In Varanasi As Devotees Flock Maha Kumbh

1 Min Read

Feb 17, 2025

Gujarat's Fish Production, Fishermen's Incomes Rise With Government Support

Gujarat's Fish Production, Fishermen's Incomes Rise With Government Support

1 Min Read

Feb 17, 2025

Hyderabad Techie Develops Water From Air Moisture, Launches Premium Bottled Water Brand

Hyderabad Techie Develops Water From Air Moisture, Launches Premium Bottled Water Brand

1 Min Read

Feb 15, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.