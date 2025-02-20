Rekha Gupta's Aunt Brings Traditional Treats, Uncle Celebrates Swearing-In With Dhol And Sweets

Jind: Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, hails from Nandgarh village in Haryana's Jind district. On the occasion of her swearing-in, her aunt, Shakuntala, travelled to Delhi from their village with butter, ghee, lassi, and creamy milk, Rekha's favourite foods. Sakuntala shared that Rekha has always loved these traditional treats, often enjoying them when visiting the village.

Rekha Gupta's election as Delhi's Chief Minister has sparked celebrations in her ancestral village. A wave of joy swept through Jind as locals gathered to celebrate her success. Her ancestral home in Julana saw people distributing sweets, marking the occasion with pride.

Rekha has been elected as the BJP MLA from the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency in the recently held Delhi Assembly polls.

Rekha's father, Jai Bhagwan, a former bank manager, moved the family to Delhi for work, where Rekha completed her education, including an LLB. She has been a dedicated member of the RSS and BJP, serving as the General Secretary of Delhi BJP and the National Vice President of the BJP Mahila Morcha. Rekha has been politically active since her student days.

Meanwhile, a celebratory atmosphere prevailed at the home of Rekha Gupta's maternal uncle, Vinod Goyal, in Model Town, Fatehabad, following her swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister. Goyal, who runs Goyal Machinery Store, distributed laddus and jalebis to mark the occasion, with BJP supporters joining in the festivities. The celebrations were accompanied by traditional dhol beats, as Goyal and his family danced in joy.

Vinod Goyal, sharing his pride, described Rekha Gupta as simple and approachable, always willing to listen to others. He mentioned that she had recently attended his daughter's wedding and often visited their home. Goyal had also participated in her election campaign in Delhi.