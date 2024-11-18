Jharkhand's Iconic Dance Form Chhau Receives A Fresh Lease Of Life

thumbnail

Bokaro: Chhau, the traditional dance form of Jharkhand renowned for its vibrant masks, elaborate costumes, and acrobatic moves, is witnessing a resurgence, thanks to efforts by organisations like the Sangeet Natak Akademi. The Chhau Kala Kendra in Chandankyari is at the forefront of this revival, organising workshops to train artists in Chhau dance, mask-making, and playing traditional instruments like the 'Shehnai'.

"Workshops and training have increased awareness of Chhau among artists," said Kalyan Sinha of Chhau Kala Kendra Chandankyari. 

Despite this, challenges remain. Veteran strict Parikshit Mahto, a 2024 recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, expressed concerns about the declining popularity and financial hardships. "Earlier, there were many Chhau parties in Jharkhand. Now, there are far fewer," he said. 

Mahto also highlighted the economic struggles faced by performers, who often lack pensions and funding for essential performance materials. 

Since the establishment of the Chhau Kala Kendra in 2018, there has been some progress. "The number of Chhau teams has grown from 32 to 38. Artists are now performing in programs outside the region, raising the profile of the Chandankyari Centre," Sinha noted. 

However, the financial viability of pursuing Chhau as a livelihood remains a significant hurdle. Artists are advocating for government support, similar to West Bengal's LokPrakalpo scheme, which provides pensions to senior folk artists. 

"We don't receive pensions like in Bengal, but we are hopeful. We want this art form to grow," said Chhau dancer Rajesh Kalindi. (With PTI Inputs)

