Janmashtami: Devotees Gathered For 'Bal Krishna' Rituals In Sai Baba Shrine

Shirdi: Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country today. The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi, have also celebrated the festival with pomp and gaiety.

The silver idol of Lord Krishna was kept in a silver cradle in the main Samadi shrine of Sai Baba. A religious lecture was given by Smita Ajegaonkar from 10 PM to 12 AM. After this, SSST Chief Executive Officer Gorash Gadilkar, along with his wife, performed the pooja of 'Lord Krishna'. Thousands of devotees of Sai Baba were present on the occasion. After the worship of Lord Krishna, the night Aarti was performed inside the shrine.

On Saturday, a photo of Lord Krishna was kept near the Samadhi of Sai Baba. A procession to mark Janmashtami will also be taken out by the SSST in Shirdi