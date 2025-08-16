Janmashtami: Devotees Gathered For 'Bal Krishna' Rituals In Sai Baba Shrine

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Shirdi: Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country today. The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi, have also celebrated the festival with pomp and gaiety.  

The silver idol of Lord Krishna was kept in a silver cradle in the main Samadi shrine of Sai Baba. A religious lecture was given by Smita Ajegaonkar from 10 PM to 12 AM. After this, SSST Chief Executive Officer Gorash Gadilkar, along with his wife, performed the pooja of 'Lord Krishna'. Thousands of devotees of Sai Baba were present on the occasion. After the worship of Lord Krishna, the night Aarti was performed inside the shrine. 

On Saturday, a photo of Lord Krishna was kept near the Samadhi of Sai Baba. A procession to mark Janmashtami will also be taken out by the SSST in Shirdi 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHIRDI SHRI KRISHNA JANMA UTSAVLORD KRISHNASHIRDISAI BABA SHRINE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Sudarshan Patnaik's Sand Art At Puri Beach Celebrates 79th Independence Day, Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor

Sudarshan Patnaik's Sand Art At Puri Beach Celebrates 79th Independence Day, Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor

August 15, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Jagtial Artist Crafts Miniature Independence Day Artwork

Jagtial Artist Crafts Miniature Independence Day Artwork

August 14, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Jellyfish Force French Nuclear Plant Shutdown

Jellyfish Force French Nuclear Plant Shutdown

August 13, 2025 at 10:07 AM IST
Female Cheetah From Kuno National Park Strays Into Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur

Female Cheetah From Kuno National Park Strays Into Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur

August 12, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

50 Years Of Sholay: 'It's Success Cannot Be Decoded, It Must Be Just Enjoyed' - Director Ramesh Sippy

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.