Janmashtami 2024: Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Stunning Sand Art of Krishna

Puri (Odisha): On the holy occasion of Janmashtami, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a colourful sand sculpture of Lord Krishna with the message 'Kill The Evil' at Puri Beach in Odisha.

People present at the beach were seen taking photographs of the beautiful piece of art. Pattnaik was seen offering the final touch to the sand art. He also created sculptures of Dahi Handi and devotees on the left and right sides of the art.

"Through this artform, we extend our heartiest wishes to everyone. It is important to be noted that violence against women is on a hike. We all know about the recent incident of rape and murder in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. I pray to the Lord to help us," the artist said.

Pattnaik is also a Padma Shri awardee, India's 4th highest civilian award and runs a sand art school at Puri Beach in Odisha. The artist had brought fame and earned accolades by participating in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals globally.

However, what is to be noted is that, his art transcends mere beauty and always tries to spread awareness on issues pertaining to societal importance such as HIV, AIDS, global warming, stopping terrorism, beating plastic pollution, COVID-19, and saving the environment, among others.

Devotees also flocked to various temples across the country to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday with full pomp and show. The sound of bells, mridangs, and conch shells echoed on the all temples of the Radha Krishna campus. The entire nation is immersed in the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, with temples decorated with colourful lights and flowers on the festive occasion.

Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is a popular Hindu festival, and is celebrated across India. This year, it is being observed on August 26, 2024.

The day falls on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha or the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada and is also known as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi.