Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: A Look at Her Bollywood Journey so Far as She Turns 28 - Video

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older today, March 6, 2025. On her birthday, here's a look back at her journey in Bollywood so far. The elder daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late superstar Sridevi, Janhvi made her debut with Karan Johar-backed Dhadak in 2018. Since then, she has appeared in several films and explored a variety of genres. From biopics to sports dramas to horror-comedies, Janhvi has experimented with various types of subjects.

She was last seen in the Telugu film Devara: Part 1, alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The actor will next be seen in Param Sundari, alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota. She also has the Ram Charan-starrer RC16 in the works.

