Jamshedpur Markets Bustle With Holi Shoppers As Vendors Showcase New Items

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

Jamshedpur: Shopkeepers are gearing up for Holi in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, stocking a variety of items to attract customers shopping for the festival. New arrivals this festive season include electric guns, hammer-shaped pichkaris, and axe-shaped water guns, along with all-time favourite items like face masks, wigs, and colour sparkles.

Expressing excitement about the upcoming celebrations, one shopper said, "We have brought pichkaris for kids. At home, we will prepare special dishes like Gujiya. It is a festive atmosphere everywhere, and we will celebrate in our way." Another customer said, "We have come to buy colours and pichkaris for the kids. It is a joyful festival that comes once a year."

Talking about impressive offers on items like face masks in unique designs, hair wigs, and water balloons, a shopkeeper said, "Every year, new items arrive for Holi. This time, face masks have come, along with hair wigs for girls, wigs like a rooster's, and like Shah Rukh Khan's. Prices for items range from Rs 100 to 500, with Pichkaris available from Rs 20. "

Despite slow sales, shopkeepers remain optimistic, hoping for a rush as Holi approaches. One shopkeepr said, "Sales are a bit slow right now, but we hope it will pick up in the evening. We have a variety of colours, customers are also coming, but slowly." (With PTI Inputs)

TAGGED:

HOLIJAMSHEDPUR MARKETS ON HOLIHOLI 2025

