Jamshedpur Kicks Off Annual Flower Show At Gopal Maidan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 seconds ago

Jamshedpur: The city is immersed in the fragrance of flowers, even amidst the winter chill and cold winds. A flower show, which began on December 28, is being held at Gopal Maidan in Bistupur and will continue until January 2, 2025.

The scent of flowers from the Maidan wafts through Jamshedpur and across the entire Kolhan region. Gopal Maidan has been adorned with a stunning display of colourful and diverse flowers, leaving visitors in awe.

This year, gardeners have also contributed to the flower show. The main highlight is the wide variety of roses, which are the centre of attraction.

The exhibition includes 10 varieties of marigolds, 14 species of roses, 6 types of petunias, and 90 varieties of bonsai plants, along with dahlias, sunflowers, tulips, gloriosas, jaberas, and many other flowers.

Ruchi Narendran, Chairperson of the Horticulture Society, remarked, "Small plants or flower plants in our homes can help us stay stress-free. Gardening also plays a vital role in preserving the environment."

"Through this beautiful display, we bid farewell to the old year and usher in the new one with joy and positivity," she added.

