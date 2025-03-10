A Journey Through The Mountains: Traveling In The Jammu-Srinagar Train

Published : Mar 10, 2025

Jammu: Kashmir, the heaven on earth, is set to be connected to the country's rail network after the successful trial run of 18-coach train in January this year. 

Of the total railway line, 96 km of the 119 km long rail line laid from Jammu to Srinagar will be through tunnels. 

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project, also boasts of the world's highest rail bridge across the Chenab river in Reasi district.

The project was first conceived in the year 1999. It was declared a national project in the year 2022. The Udhampur-Srinagar Baramula link is expected to be a game-changer for the local economy in Jammu and Kashmir while also cutting on the travel time. 

