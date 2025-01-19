Jammu: Hindu, Muslim Women Come Together To Stitch National Flags For Republic Day

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

Jammu: Ahead of Republic Day, a women's self-help group in Bishnah village, located near the International Border in Jammu, is busy stitching national flags. The group, comprising women from various communities, has been working tirelessly to ensure that the tricolour is hoisted over every house in the area on January 26.

Anita Baru, a member of the self-help group, shared, "All the women here, whether Hindu or Muslim, are working together to make the flags. It is a matter of great pride for us to be part of this project, and we hope to continue it in the future." The flags are distributed across the border area, clusters, and blocks, and are hoisted at homes as well as offices.

Sheetal Kumari, another group member, said, "It feels great that sisters from different religions are coming together to make these flags. We are proud to be contributing to our country." Nadeem, a member, added, "We eagerly wait for 26 January and 15 August to work on this project, making flags with great pride."

For many of these women, including housewives, the initiative has provided a valuable source of employment and economic empowerment. Reshma Kumari and Neeru Sharma highlighted how the work gives them pride, knowing that the flags they create are hoisted in honour of the nation and its soldiers. (With PTI Inputs)

