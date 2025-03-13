Jammu & Kashmir Budget: Free Public Transport For Women Widely Welcomed

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah last week presented the first budget of the Union Territory, with an outlay of Rs 1.12 lakh crore, introducing a series of welfare and development initiatives.

A key highlight of the budget is the provision of free public transport for women in all government-operated transport, including e-buses, starting next month. The initiative has been widely welcomed.

A local Shashi Prabha said, "When women step out of their homes without worrying about whether they have enough money for public transport, it will make it easier for them to reach their destination. This will instil confidence in women, who are an essential part of society. This is a commendable initiative by the government, which will significantly boost women's morale."

The move is expected to encourage more women to use public transport, increasing their participation in various sectors of the economy. University of Jammu Head of Department, Home Science, Sarika Manhas, said, "I believe this is a very welcome step. The announcement made by our Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, two or three days ago regarding free travel for women in government run transportation system is truly a welcome step. I can clearly see its benefits. Firstly, women and students who travel for education or jobs rely on local transport. When it becomes free, it removes the additional financial burden on women's pocket that often creates obstacles for them."

"All women living in far-flung areas will now be able to travel freely from wherever they are and access better education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. Secondly, I would like to say that another very welcome step is the increase in marriage assistance from Rs 50,000 to 75,000. This will also help in reducing the financial burden on families and provide support to underprivileged and marginalised communities," said Ruchika Gupta, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh.

