Jaisalmer Markets Reopen As Tensions Ease Along Indo-Pak Border

Published : May 12, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST

After days of intense cross-border tensions, a sense of relief seems to be returning to towns and cities along India's borders. Towns and villages along the Line of Control and the International Border with Pakistan are returning to normal life after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to cease all military actions, on land, air, and sea with immediate effect.

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, shopkeepers expressed relief as routine life gradually resumed. A sweet seller, Deepak Sharma, said, "It's good, there's a good peaceful atmosphere now. We just want peace, what else? During the blackout everyone did face problems."

Shopkeepers said that while business had been affected by the disruptions caused by drones sent from Pakistan and precautionary blackouts, things were now gradually returning to normal. A shopkeeper Naveen, said, "The market was closed for 2-3 days, so it affected business. But there's nothing to fear, because the Indian Army is here, and in Jaisalmer, there has been no problem for anyone."

A complete blackout was observed in the border districts of Rajasthan on Sunday night as a precautionary measure following the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan. The blackout began at 8 pm in Barmer and at 7:30 pm in Jaisalmer. 

