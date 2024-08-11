Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

thumbnail
Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day (Video: ETV Bharat)

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Ahead of Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a high alert along the international border adjoining Jaisalmer. The operation, named "Operation Alert," commenced on August 11 and will continue until August 17.

BSF officials are stationed at the border, ensuring heightened vigilance. Sources said that they are equipped with modern weapons and surveillance tools to closely monitor the area to prevent any potential incidents, smuggling activities, or infiltration attempts during the Independence Day period and upcoming festivals.

Sources said that this alert extends beyond Independence Day preparations. DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore of the BSF's North Sector in Jaisalmer said, "The Border Security Force protects the country throughout the year. But these days, the security cover has been beefed up so that no untoward incident can happen from across the border. BSF officers and soldiers stay on the border and remain deployed for security 24 hours with modern weapons."

Under "Operation Alert," the BSF has increased patrolling, raised the number of security checkpoints, and implemented 24-hour surveillance to detect any suspicious activities from across the border. Additional soldiers have also been deployed in sensitive areas, sources added.

TAGGED:

JAISALMERBSFINDEPENDENCE DAYBSF

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

AAP moves to new office in New Delhi

AAP Moves To New Party Office In New Delhi

1 Min Read

Aug 11, 2024

Children play in Delhi rains which bring relief from heat

Children Play In Delhi Rains

1 Min Read

Aug 11, 2024

Naxal terror funding in Chhattisgarh

WATCH: Naxal Terror Funding in Chhattisgarh; Mohla Manpur Police Arrested 5 Maoist Associates

2 Min Read

Aug 10, 2024

First Monday of Holy Shravan

WATCH: Upsurge of Devotees at Temples on First Monday of Holy Shravan Month in Maharashtra

1 Min Read

Aug 5, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.