Jaisalmer: High Alert On International Border Ahead Of Independence Day

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Ahead of Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a high alert along the international border adjoining Jaisalmer. The operation, named "Operation Alert," commenced on August 11 and will continue until August 17.

BSF officials are stationed at the border, ensuring heightened vigilance. Sources said that they are equipped with modern weapons and surveillance tools to closely monitor the area to prevent any potential incidents, smuggling activities, or infiltration attempts during the Independence Day period and upcoming festivals.

Sources said that this alert extends beyond Independence Day preparations. DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore of the BSF's North Sector in Jaisalmer said, "The Border Security Force protects the country throughout the year. But these days, the security cover has been beefed up so that no untoward incident can happen from across the border. BSF officers and soldiers stay on the border and remain deployed for security 24 hours with modern weapons."

Under "Operation Alert," the BSF has increased patrolling, raised the number of security checkpoints, and implemented 24-hour surveillance to detect any suspicious activities from across the border. Additional soldiers have also been deployed in sensitive areas, sources added.