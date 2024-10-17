thumbnail

Jaipur: Sanganer Prints In High Demand During Festive Season

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jaipur: Sanganeri print a traditional hand-block printing technique that originated in the Sanganer village of Rajasthan is known for its vibrant colours and detailed motifs, featuring floral designs, geometric patterns, and nature-inspired themes. Meticulously creating these hand-block prints, artisans in Jaipur are working to meet the high demand for these fabrics during the festive season.

A factory owner, Ganesh Gurjar said, "The special thing about Sanganeri print is that the colour chemicals used on our clothes are unique. The whole process of printing the designs is also unique compared to the printing process in other regions, especially the colour printing. Machines are used minimally. We believe in hand work for our designs because it brings out unique patterns."

Believed to have originated during the 16th century, Sanganeri prints uses natural colours extracted from vegetables and fruits. 

Clothes with Sanganeri prints have an enduring appeal, as customers love them for their durability. A customer, Yogita said, "Sanganeri print is one of the oldest prints in Jaipur, and it is from the Sanganer village. The colour on the Sanganeri print will never fade, it is famous even abroad. Blankets, kurtas, and dupattas with Sanganeri print are famous everywhere in India. I am now 50 years old, and since childhood, I have worn clothes with Sanganeri print."

