Jaipur: Jaigarh Heritage Festival Hits The Right Notes On Its Inaugural Edition

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 seconds ago

Jaipur: The inaugural Jaigarh Heritage Festival held at the majestic Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur was a captivating celebration of India's music, culture, and heritage. The two-day festival, organised by Teamwork Arts in collaboration with His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, featured performances from a range of artists, showcasing traditional and contemporary Indian art forms.

Folk queen Malini Awasthi wowed the audience with her fusion of singing and dancing, while Kailasa, the band led by Kailash Kher electrified the crowd with his energetic performance. "The idea for this festival took birth last year when we were celebrating 40 years of Jaigarh Fort's public opening," said Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh. 

"We wanted to celebrate not only the built heritage, or the tangible heritage of Rajasthan, but also the intangible heritage which is our culture, traditions, and practices that have existed here so harmoniously for hundreds of years," he added.

The festival also offered heritage walks curated by Ankit Kashmiri Gupta, providing attendees with lesser-known stories of the fort. Visitors like Riddhi Joshi appreciated the blend of music, discussions, and craft exhibitions, saying, "I got to meet a lot of interesting artists, including celebrated puppeteer Shamim."

Local artists showcased their work, with Shubhi Jain, founder of Studio Ekasth, noting, "It was exciting being around artists and getting great responses." The festival, which ended on December 29, also featured a crafts bazaar and workshops, adding to the vibrant cultural experience. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARAJA SAWAI PADMANABH SINGHJAIPUR PUPPETEER SHAMIMJAIGARH HERITAGE FESTIVAL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Balers And Rake Machines Simplify Stubble Management For Farmers In Lakhimpur Kheri

Balers And Rake Machines Simplify Stubble Management For Farmers In Lakhimpur Kheri

1 Min Read

Jan 1, 2025

Devotees Throng Shirdi Sai Darbar On New Year's Eve

Happy New Year 2025: Devotees Throng Shirdi Sai Darbar On New Year's Eve

1 Min Read

Jan 1, 2025

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets Up Hub To Recycle Organic Waste From Temples And Homes

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets Up Hub To Recycle Organic Waste From Temples And Homes

1 Min Read

Dec 31, 2024

The 'Star Man' From Goa's Agassaim Shares Love, Light And Happiness

The 'Star Man' From Goa's Agassaim Shares Love, Light And Happiness

1 Min Read

Dec 31, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.