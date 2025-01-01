Jaipur: Jaigarh Heritage Festival Hits The Right Notes On Its Inaugural Edition

Jaipur: The inaugural Jaigarh Heritage Festival held at the majestic Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur was a captivating celebration of India's music, culture, and heritage. The two-day festival, organised by Teamwork Arts in collaboration with His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, featured performances from a range of artists, showcasing traditional and contemporary Indian art forms.

Folk queen Malini Awasthi wowed the audience with her fusion of singing and dancing, while Kailasa, the band led by Kailash Kher electrified the crowd with his energetic performance. "The idea for this festival took birth last year when we were celebrating 40 years of Jaigarh Fort's public opening," said Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh.

"We wanted to celebrate not only the built heritage, or the tangible heritage of Rajasthan, but also the intangible heritage which is our culture, traditions, and practices that have existed here so harmoniously for hundreds of years," he added.

The festival also offered heritage walks curated by Ankit Kashmiri Gupta, providing attendees with lesser-known stories of the fort. Visitors like Riddhi Joshi appreciated the blend of music, discussions, and craft exhibitions, saying, "I got to meet a lot of interesting artists, including celebrated puppeteer Shamim."

Local artists showcased their work, with Shubhi Jain, founder of Studio Ekasth, noting, "It was exciting being around artists and getting great responses." The festival, which ended on December 29, also featured a crafts bazaar and workshops, adding to the vibrant cultural experience. (With PTI Inputs)