Jailed During Emergency, 93-Yr-Old Woman Among Early Voters In Nagpur

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Nagpur: Nirmala Chitale, the 93-year-old resident of Nagpur who served one month in jail during the Emergency, cast her vote here on Wednesday morning as polling was underway for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Chitale said she might be old, but that was not a deterrent for her to come out and exercise her democratic right.

The nonagenarian, who was accompanied by her daughter-in-law, cast a vote at a polling booth in the Town Hall area of Nagpur city.

Asked what motivated her to cast a vote at this age, Chitale told PTI, "Though I am old, I wanted to vote and my family helped me with it."

People should help senior citizens to cast votes and also motivate the youth to exercise their franchise, Chitale said. The woman said she was in jail for one month during the Emergency imposed in 1975. 

