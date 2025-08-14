Jagtial Artist Crafts Miniature Independence Day Artwork

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jagtial: Renowned miniature artist and Guinness World record holder Dr Gurra Dayakar has marked this year's Independence day with a remarkable creation, a statue of a woman running with the national flag, crafted entirely on the head of a pin.

Dayakar, who holds a doctorate for his contributions to micro art, said the intricate sculpture was both a tribute to India's freedom struggle and a reminder of the tricolour's significance.

"This time, I have created a statue of a woman holding the national flag and running on the head of a pin. I also make small statues using gold, and for this work, I was even awarded a doctorate. I create statues on the spot and in various styles, giving people the opportunity to see and appreciate my work," he said.

The artwork made using wax and pencil colours took him 10 hours to complete. Dayakar hopes his creations will inspire patriotism and pride among viewers. (With PTI Inputs)

INDEPENDENCE DAY ARTWORKINDEPENDENCE DAY 2025JAGTIAL ARTISTMINIATURE INDEPENDENCE DAY ARTWORK

