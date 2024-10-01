thumbnail

J&K Assembly Elections : In A Historic First, Voters In Border Village Jerda Cast Their Votes In Local Polling Booth

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir): For the first time, residents of Jerda village in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir, located near the International border with Pakistan, are casting their votes at a polling booth in their village on Tuesday. According to local villagers, they previously lacked this facility due to security concerns. They are hopeful that the presence of a polling booth in their village will lead to higher voter turnout than in previous elections.

According to district officials, considering the area's sensitivity, the polling station is equipped with a bunker with modern facilities to ensure the safety of the people in case of any emergency. "There is a border model polling station. It has a community bunker, an air-conditioned library and other facilities including a small gym, "said Rajesh Sharma, DM, Samba.

Jerda village is part of the Ramgarh assembly constituency and has 800 registered voters. On Tuesday, 40 seats will be contested in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the election for a 90-member assembly. The results are set to be announced on October 8.

