WATCH : International Yoga Day Celebrations Led By PM Modi

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in an event to mark the 'International Yoga Day' here. Around five lakh people are expected to perform yoga asanas at a single venue - RK Beach in the port city. A 26-kilometre route stretching from the beach to Bheemli has been lined with barricades, lights, and giant screens, all aimed at earning a place in the international record books by eclipsing any previous mass yoga event.The programme, branded YogaAndhra 2025, is also being attended by Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.The International Day of Yoga, marked annually on 21 June, celebrates the timeless practice that nurtures body and soul. It was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in an event to mark the 'International Yoga Day' here. Around five lakh people are expected to perform yoga asanas at a single venue - RK Beach in the port city. A 26-kilometre route stretching from the beach to Bheemli has been lined with barricades, lights, and giant screens, all aimed at earning a place in the international record books by eclipsing any previous mass yoga event.The programme, branded YogaAndhra 2025, is also being attended by Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.The International Day of Yoga, marked annually on 21 June, celebrates the timeless practice that nurtures body and soul. It was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.