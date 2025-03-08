International Women's Day: Meet Khalida Rasool, Who Broke Societal Barriers To Become Kashmir's First Oyster Mushroom Farmer

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 7:41 PM IST

Srinagar: In a region where traditional norms often limit women's roles, Khalida Rasool has emerged as Kashmir's first oyster mushroom farmer, proving that perseverance and innovation can break societal barriers.

After marriage, Khalida left her job to focus on her family, adhering to conventional expectations. However, unwilling to confine herself to household duties, she explored new opportunities and discovered oyster mushroom farming, a concept yet to gain traction in Kashmir. With guidance from her sister, a scientist at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K), she began training in 2023.

Balancing Household responsibilities with farming, Khalida now produces 30 to 40 Kg of oyster mushrooms monthly, earning a steady income. She sources spawn bottles from SKUAST-K at Rs 15 per bottle, carefully managing the cultivation process. Within 20-25 days, the mushrooms are ready for harvest.

Determined to empower other women, Khalida has invested in farming equipment and is helping local women earn independently. "There are many women who want to work but cannot leave their villages. They are now connecting with me," Khalida said. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIR OYSTER FARMERKASHMIR OYSTER MUSHROOM FARMERINTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY 2025

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Rats In Ward: Shocking Video Exposes Gross Negligence At Madhya Pradesh Hospital

Rats In Ward: Shocking Video Exposes Gross Negligence At Madhya Pradesh Hospital

1 Min Read

Mar 8, 2025

Tunisia Golden Eagle Flies Free In Rare Conservation Initiative

Tunisia: Rehabilitated Golden Eagle Flies Free In Rare Conservation Initiative

1 Min Read

Mar 7, 2025

Mathura Artisans Busy Making Holika Idols, Soon To Go Up In Flames On Chhoti Holi

Mathura Artisans Busy Making Holika Idols, Soon To Go Up In Flames On Chhoti Holi

1 Min Read

Mar 7, 2025

IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit, Shreya Ghoshal, Shahid Kapoor Arrive In Jaipur For The Grand Event

IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit, Shreya Ghoshal, Shahid Kapoor And More Arrive In Jaipur For The Grand Event

1 Min Read

Mar 7, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.