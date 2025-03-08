International Women's Day: Meet Khalida Rasool, Who Broke Societal Barriers To Become Kashmir's First Oyster Mushroom Farmer

Srinagar: In a region where traditional norms often limit women's roles, Khalida Rasool has emerged as Kashmir's first oyster mushroom farmer, proving that perseverance and innovation can break societal barriers.

After marriage, Khalida left her job to focus on her family, adhering to conventional expectations. However, unwilling to confine herself to household duties, she explored new opportunities and discovered oyster mushroom farming, a concept yet to gain traction in Kashmir. With guidance from her sister, a scientist at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K), she began training in 2023.

Balancing Household responsibilities with farming, Khalida now produces 30 to 40 Kg of oyster mushrooms monthly, earning a steady income. She sources spawn bottles from SKUAST-K at Rs 15 per bottle, carefully managing the cultivation process. Within 20-25 days, the mushrooms are ready for harvest.

Determined to empower other women, Khalida has invested in farming equipment and is helping local women earn independently. "There are many women who want to work but cannot leave their villages. They are now connecting with me," Khalida said. (With PTI Inputs)