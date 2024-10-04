International Tattoo Artists On Show At Hong Kong Fair

Hong Kong (China): A fair showcasing international tattoo artists returns to Hong Kong for the second year in a row. The Hong Kong China International Tattoo Exhibition is being held from October 4 to 6, and gives tattoo artists and enthusiasts a chance to appreciate the various styles on show, and perhaps even pick up some body art themselves.

Chris Perkims, visitor at exhibition said, "I have quite a fascination with tattoos and I actually want to get a tattoo fixed up and some stuff added to, that I got last year at this convention."

Another visitor at the exhibition, identified as Mike, who works in banking said, "I came here to see more artists from around the world, and to see if I can find a potential art for me. "

Mike further said that he think he expected a lot of different artists, different styles (at the exhibition), and saw a lot of good Japanese art.