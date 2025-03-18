Innovating Goa's Digital Security: Goa Government And BITS Pilani's AI Tools To Combat Radical Content And Fake Websites

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

Panaji: The students of BITS Pilani, Goa Campus, in collaboration with law enforcement have developed innovative AI-based solutions to combat radical content and fake websites on social media platforms. The tools aim to address the growing concerns of online radicalisation and digital threats.

One tool, the Radical Content Analyzer, scans social media for extremist content, analyzing videos up to 25 minutes long in English, Hindi, and Urdu. It detected violent and hateful videos using AI, enabling swift intervention. The second tool, Fake Website Detection, helps users identify malicious websites by comparing them to legitimate sites, ensuring digital safety.

Tested with real data from the Goa Police, the tools achieved a 93 per cent accuracy rate in detecting radical videos. These technologies are expected to be implemented in Goa next month.

At a recent meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the solutions were presented to the Goa Police, highlighting the state's commitment to enhancing digital security. The partnership between BITS Pilani and the Goa Police sets a benchmark for innovation in public safety. (With PTI Inputs)

