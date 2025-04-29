Initiative In Gandhinagar Keeps Children And Parents Happy At Same Time

Gandhinagar played host to a wonderful celebration of youth in the form of 'Children's Happy Street' on Sunday, April 27. This was a collaborative effort by Children’s Research University and the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation. The festivities were held on the road stretch from 6-5 Circle to the Research University. The children participated in traditional games and a number of other fun activities.

"If there are daily games, all the children will have a lot of fun," exclaimed Durva, a child, after partaking in the entertainment. The event had the widest array of activities from games like chess and gillidanda to dances performances to physical activities like cycling and rope jumping to even educational activities like science experiments.

"As you can see, many parents are playing with their children. The tradition that is being started will help us to keep the children away from mobiles," hoped Dr. D.D. Joshi, Vice Chancellor of the Children's Research University.

In age where children's eyes are usually glued to a screen, this event comes as a big positive for both, the children and the parents.