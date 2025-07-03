Indore Woman Overcomes Triple Disability To Secure Government Job

Indore: In a remarkable achievement, Gurdeep Kaur Vasu, a 34-year-old woman who is deaf, blind, and mute, has secured a Group IV employee position in Indore's Commercial Tax Department in Madhya Pradesh. Affectionately known as ‘Indore's Helen Keller,’ Gurdeep's appointment is believed to be the first of its kind in India for a person with triple sensory impairments joining government service.

Gurdeep's journey has been one of immense challenge and perseverance, as recalled by her mother, Manjeet Kaur Vasu. "I feel extremely happy; what matters most is that Gurdeep is now keeping busy," shared Manjeet Kaur. "It was very difficult. We tried everything for her eyes, her treatment went on for 9 months. The doctor advised us to take her to Mumbai. When we reached Mumbai, they told us we were 6 months late."

With no local schools for special needs children, Gurdeep was eventually admitted to a school in Vashi, Mumbai, at the age of 11, where she began her studies from Class 4. After a period at home, crucial support from teachers helped her resume her education from Class 6 onward.

The remarkable bond between Gurdeep and her teacher, Monica Purohit, a sign language expert, proved instrumental in her development. "I’m Gurdeep's teacher since Class 6. I taught her single-hand American Sign Language," explained Monica Purohit. "While learning from me, Gurdeep passed both her Class 10 and 12 board exams with good marks."

Gurdeep communicates using tactile sign language, a method where another person holds her hand and uses touch to convey messages. "Anyone who holds her hand and uses touch to communicate, she can fully express herself and also understand the other person’s message. This method is known as tactile sign language, which is used by children who are both deaf and blind to communicate," Purohit added.

At the Commercial Tax Department, Gurdeep's dedication has already made an impression. Sapna Pankaj Solanki, Additional Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department, praised her new employee: "Gurdeep Kaur Vasu, the girl, has been selected in our Commercial Tax Department under the Group IV category. She comes to the office regularly on a daily basis, and performs her duties with great dedication and hard work. I believe she is quite happy doing her job, and I wish her a bright future."

Disability rights activists are championing Gurdeep's appointment as a significant step forward for inclusivity. Gyanendra Purohit, a Social Justice Activist, highlighted the unprecedented nature of her achievement. "Gurdeep can neither see, nor speak, nor hear. She is visually, speech, and hearing impaired – divyang in all three ways. And this is the first such unique case in India where a blind, mute, and deaf girl has secured a government job. This has happened for the first time."