World No Car Day: Indore Residents Say No To Cars, Switch To Public Transport

Indore: To spread awareness about environmental issues, the Indore district administration observed a 'No Car Day' on Sunday. On this occasion, all government officials used environmentally friendly vehicles instead of personal cars for their commutes throughout the day. Indore is the first city in the country to take the initiative of celebrating Car Free Day and people also accepted it. Last year, due to the efforts of the people of Indore, the number of cars on the roads decreased by about 12%, greenhouse emissions decreased by 14% and public transport got a boost. This is why this year too Indore announced No Car Day and with the cooperation of the people, people in Indore are celebrating No Car Day as a festival.



According to district officials, the idea behind observing a 'No Car Day' was to encourage people to use environmentally friendly public modes of transport. Official figures indicate that approximately 4 lakh cars, including those from outside, travel in the city every day.



A study by Clean Air Catalyst, a global alliance focused on improving air quality, found that vehicular pollution and dust from the roads account for 70 per cent of the decline in air quality in Indore.